Multiple Gig Harbor schools put into lockdown after cougar sighting

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A cougar was spotted near two Gig Harbor schools, prompting a lockdown for students and staff of both campuses on Tuesday.

The cougar was spotted near Kopachuck Middle School and Voyager Elementary in Gig Harbor, the Peninsula School District confirmed, just after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Classes were able to continue, but students were not allowed to leave the premises. The district contacted the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW). According to The Tacoma News Tribune, WDFW received a report of a “cougar chasing a deer in the Gig Harbor area.”

WDFW ruled that the cougar sighting was not an active public safety concern.

WDFW’s tips to avoid cougars

Cougars are known to live around populated areas, despite rarely being seen.

Tips to avoid cougar confrontations include avoiding feeding deer or other wildlife, ensuring garbage can lids are tightly secured, and securing domestic animals with guards or electric fencing, WDFW stated.

If a cougar seems to be threatening, residents are told to contact WDFW at (877) 933-9847.

©2025 Cox Media Group