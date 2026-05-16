Fire crews work together to extinguish Fall City shed fire

Eastside Fire & Rescue crews helped out Fall City Fire Department crews with an outbuilding fire on Saturday.

While it’s not clear exactly when the fire happened, EF&R first posted about the fire at around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

According to EF&R, the fire consumed a shed along 365th Avenue SE.

EF&R says that firefighters were able to work together to keep the fire contained to the shed and stop the flames from extending any further.

EF&R assisted Fall City Fire in an outbuilding fire on 365th Ave SE. Crews were able to keep it contained to the shed and stop extension. pic.twitter.com/cdL2hdsOA1 — Eastside Fire & Rescue (@EastsideFire) May 16, 2026

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