Local

Fire crews work together to extinguish Fall City shed fire

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Fire crews work together to extinguish Fall City shed fire Photo Courtesy: Eastside Fire & Rescue
By KIRO 7 News Staff

Eastside Fire & Rescue crews helped out Fall City Fire Department crews with an outbuilding fire on Saturday.

While it’s not clear exactly when the fire happened, EF&R first posted about the fire at around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

According to EF&R, the fire consumed a shed along 365th Avenue SE.

EF&R says that firefighters were able to work together to keep the fire contained to the shed and stop the flames from extending any further.

©2026 Cox Media Group

0


Most Read