Multiple-day detour in place in Lakewood for water main break

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The city of Lakewood has put an emergency detour in place for the next few days after an electrical contractor hit a water main.

It happened on 87th Avenue and Steilacoom Boulevard.

The city says the intersection will likely remain closed for about three days.

The detour

Heading east on Steilacoom Boulevard from Farwest Drive: Take a right on Elwood Drive at Fort Steilacoom Park to North Way to Hipkins Road to Steilacoom Boulevard.

Heading west on Steilacoom Boulevard: Take a left on Hipkins Road to North Way to Elwood Drive to Steilacoom Boulevard.

Local access is still open to the businesses on Steilacoom Boulevard between 83rd Street and Hipkins Road and 87th Avenue.

Cars coming from the Oakbrook side can still currently drive through the 87th Street and Steilacoom Boulevard intersection to Elwood Drive but can’t turn left onto Steilacoom Boulevard. The city says this could change, depending on how much damage was done to the pipe.









