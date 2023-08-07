Local

Multi-car collision blocks all westbound lanes of I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass

By KIRO 7 News Staff

A multi-car collision blocked all westbound lanes of I-90 near Easton on Monday, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The collision occurred near milepost 65.

On Friday, a trailer was not secured properly to a truck, causing all lanes to be blocked near milepost 68.

On Aug. 3, a motorcycle and a semi-truck collided, killing the motorcycle driver, near milepost 68.

According to WSDOT, traffic has shifted in the area as part of an improvement project to widen I-90 from four to six lanes.

WSDOT added that speed was reduced in those areas, but drivers continue to drive too close and are not paying attention.

