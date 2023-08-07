Multi-car collision blocks all westbound lanes of I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass

A multi-car collision blocked all westbound lanes of I-90 near Easton on Monday, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The collision occurred near milepost 65.

On Friday, a trailer was not secured properly to a truck, causing all lanes to be blocked near milepost 68.

Due to a major collision, all lanes are blocked on I-90 EB at MP 68 near Easton, which is causing congestion and delays. Pls be patient as tow trucks are on the way to remove blocking vehicles from the scene. pic.twitter.com/ip2hxfAWzG — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) August 5, 2023

On Aug. 3, a motorcycle and a semi-truck collided, killing the motorcycle driver, near milepost 68.

*FATALITY COLLISION* WB I-90 near MP 68. A motorcycle and semi truck collided at approximately 5:15pm. Lanes 1 and 2 are blocked and traffic is using lane 3. Expect delays or look for alternate routes as troopers investigate. Updates to follow. @WSDOT_East @SnoqualmiePass — District 6 PIO (@wspd6pio) August 4, 2023

According to WSDOT, traffic has shifted in the area as part of an improvement project to widen I-90 from four to six lanes.

WSDOT added that speed was reduced in those areas, but drivers continue to drive too close and are not paying attention.

We have traffic shifted in this area as part of the major improvement project to widen I-90 from four to six lanes. The speed is reduced in this section, but drivers are still going too fast and not paying attention the road. This shift has been in place since last fall. — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) August 7, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group