Mukilteo Police student officer arrests domestic violence suspect

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Mukilteo Police Department announced the arrest of a 4th degree domestic assault suspect by student officer Van Fleet and his training officer.

The suspect was arrested on the lowest level of DV charges after assaulting a family member.

The department thanked a local business that called 911 after an injured family member of the suspect came into their store. The department said that their quick action meant that the victim as able to receive assistance.

The arrest marked Fleet’s first arrest on his first day of field training.

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