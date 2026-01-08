Mukilteo-Clinton ferry service suspends trips as terminal construction begins

MUKILTEO, Wash. — Ferry service from Mukilteo to Clinton will have to cancel some trips as construction crews work on the Mukilteo ferry terminal.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the following days will see service suspended for four hours:

Thursday, Jan. 8

Friday, Jan. 9

Tuesday, Jan. 13

Friday, Jan. 16

Tuesday, Feb. 3

Wednesday, Feb. 4

Friday, Feb. 6

Monday, Feb. 9

The closure will start at 8:30 a.m. from Clinton and 9:00 a.m. from Mukilteo.

Service will resume at 1:00 p.m. in Clinton and 1:30 p.m. in Mukilteo.

The final trips on weekdays from Jan. 19-30 and Feb. 16-20 will be cancelled.

The last sailings on these days will leave 10 minutes later than their normal scheduled time.

WSDOT says the service suspension is to repair the left wing wall, which was damaged following a hard ferry landing in 2022.

Ferry riders are asked to check for updates if dates change due to weather, marine mammals, or other unexpected circumstances.

