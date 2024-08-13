Mudslide forces the closure of SR 20 in Winthrop

WINTHROP, Wash. — Rainfall over the weekend caused a mudslide in the Easy Fire closure area of State Route 20 forcing a multiday closure of the road.

On Sunday, Eastern Washington had significant rainfall over the Easy Fire area that caused debris and mud to cover the road.

The area near mileposts 152 and 153 has nearly 100 feet of debris and mud across both lanes of SR-20.

Mudslide over SR-20 (WSDOT)

The road is expected to remain closed for an estimated two days until crews can clear out the mudslide.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and the incident command for the Easy Fire will reevaluate the road condition before it is reopened.

At this time, there are no detours around the affected area and other U.S. Forest Service Roads.





