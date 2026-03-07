Muckleshoot Casino introduces first-in-the-state ‘sauce machine’ with over 2,000 custom combos

AUBURN, Wash. — The Muckleshoot Casino Resort is introducing a sauce machine in its Food Hall-- a first-of-its-kind in the state.

“With the Heinz REMIX Machine, it’s simple: mix, match, and dispense. Guests can choose one classic base, add up to two flavor enhancers, and customize each with three intensity levels. The result? More than 2,000 possible sauce combinations crafted exactly the way you like it,” the casino wrote on it’s Instagram post.

Guests can start with one of the five classics: ketchup, mayo, BBQ sauce, ranch or mustard, and then elevate the flavor with things like jalapeño, Chipotle, Buffalo, garlic, honey, or bacon.

The casino says there is no other service like this in the state, across any venue or restaurant.

See how it works below.

