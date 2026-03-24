Muckleshoot Casino debuts WA’s first Heinz sauce machine, serving 2,000 custom sauce combinations

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

There’s a new popular attraction at the Muckleshoot Casino Resort, and it’s not a flashy new slot machine with a massive payout.

The Auburn casino recently introduced its Heinz REMIX machine, capable of producing 2,000 different sauce combinations for its casino-goers.

After being installed in the casino’s food hall earlier this month, the vending machine is the first and only of its kind in Washington.

“We are the very first location in the entire state — across any venue, restaurant, or food destination — to bring this innovative, game-changing flavor experience to our guests,” Muckleshoot Casino Resort announced.

Heinz machine allows guests to mix classic condiments with six flavor enhancers

Customers can select from a group of five classic sauces: Ketchup, mustard, ranch, mayonnaise, and barbecue. From there, a user can “elevate your flavor” by mixing and matching between jalapeño, chipotle, buffalo, garlic, honey, or bacon.

Fear not, Muckleshoot did address growing concerns online over the machine’s ability to create “fry sauce,” which can be done by either selecting both ketchup and mayonnaise, or simply selecting mayonnaise to concoct a spicy bacon fry sauce.

“From sweet heat to smoky spice to bold and savory, the possibilities are endless,” Muckleshoot Casino Resort stated. “This is more than a sauce station — it’s an elevated, interactive experience.”

Some of the more exotic flavor combinations available at the Heinz machine include chipotle garlic aioli, honey mustard, sweet garlic barbecue, bacon garlic ranchup sauce, and caramelized onion.

Any of the 2,000 flavor combinations from the machine can be paired with many of the casino’s deli items, such as a basket of chicken wings, or a side of sweet potato fries from Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay, which will soon find a new home inside the casino as the first location in Washington.

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