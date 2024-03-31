Mt Rainier National Park taking reservations for July

The National Park service has announced that you can make a reservation to enter Mt Rainier National Park during the month of July, starting Monday April 1st at 8am.

The NPS has started requiring entry reservations at several popular National Parks to reduce overcrowding on roads and at attractions within the parks. This would be the first year reservations are required for entry to Mt Rainier National Park. Those with a campsite or lodging reservations inside the park will be exempt from needing an additional entry reservation. Reservations are only required if entering the park between 7am and 3pm, so NPS officials encourage “Visitors who prefer a more spontaneous visit can enter the park without a timed entry reservation before 7 a.m. or after 3 p.m., or they may choose to wait for a second block of timed entry reservations to be released at 7 p.m. every summer evening for visits on the following day”.

Reservations for dates in May and June have been open to book since February.

For more information and to make a reservation, the NPS encourages people to check out https://go.nps.gov/MORATimedEntry





