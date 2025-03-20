Move over Spokane and Tacoma! Vancouver could become second-largest city in WA

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Vancouver’s population could expand into becoming the second-largest city in Washington if the city government follows through with one of its proposed annexation plans.

Four different options for annexation were presented at a Vancouver City Council workshop this week, with three of the alternatives expanding the city’s population by 76,000, 95,000, or 171,000 people — surpassing both Spokane (229,447) and Tacoma (222,906) in overall population.

Vancouver’s population is currently 196,442 people, according to city population data.

“I would be really looking at areas that actually have some growth potential versus (those) that are already considered to be fully developed,” Councilor Sarah Fox said during the meeting. “Some of these areas are pretty developed with homes and houses already, whereas some areas have larger parcels.”

The first annexation scenario would absorb Clark County’s Fire District 5 up to the city’s urban growth area, adding 95,000 residents. This plan would cost the city $98 million while only receiving $56 million in increased revenue, according to estimates from the city council workshop.

The second plan also comes with a $50 million deficit, absorbing its water service boundary and welcoming in approximately 76,000 new residents.

These two plans have high expected costs due to expanding police and fire services and maintaining newly acquired parks, according to KOIN, while the profits netted would come from taxes via sales, property, garbage, etc.

Vancouver not looking to become bigger ‘for the sake of being bigger’

While the city government may be excited about these expansion opportunities, giving Vancouver a “stronger voice” at Washington’s capitol, Mayor Pro Tem Erik Paulsen stated that any decision regarding annexation is not just “an opportunity to get bigger for the sake of getting bigger.”

The third option would give Vancouver the largest influx of new residents. Approximately 171,000 people would fall under Vancouver’s jurisdiction if the city takes over the metro’s full urban growth area. This annexation would accrue $145 million in revenue against $194 million in expenditures.

The last option would only net Vancouver an extra 1,700 residents if the city annexes the area that spans from North State Route 500 to Padden Parkway. This plan would give Vancouver an estimated extra $3 million in revenue while only costing $2 million in expenditures.

While Washington’s silver medal for overall population is up for grabs, Seattle still has a chokehold over the largest population for a city within the evergreen state, totaling 755,000 residents.

