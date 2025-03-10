Mountlake Terrace project to connect the transit center, Veterans Memorial Park with light rail

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. — The City of Mountlake Terrace is working to connect the Veteran’s Memorial Park to the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center.

The “Transit Connection Corridor Project” project will include the installation of a 4,300 square-foot Pedestrian Plaza on the southwest corner of 236th Street Southwest and Van Ry Boulevard next to the Mountlake Terrace light rail station.

Mountlake Terrace ""Transit Connection Corridor Project" (City of Mountlake Terrace)

It will also upgrade the trails for improved mobility and install lighting and signage for additional safety at the Veterans Memorial Park.

“The Pedestrian Plaza incorporates various hardscape seating elements along with lighting and landscaping,” the City wrote on its website. “The plaza will serve as a gathering and welcoming place for commuters, providing a gateway to our community as the first light rail stop in Snohomish County.”

The project is expected to cost around $4.85 million and will be completed this year.

Mountlake Terrace ""Transit Connection Corridor Project" (City of Mountlake Terrace)





