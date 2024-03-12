Mount Vernon’s Tulip Town opening early for Easter

The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival in Mount Vernon runs April 1-30, but one of the gardens will open a couple of days early to celebrate Easter.

The tulip festival is free, but you can also purchase tickets to four distinct tulip gardens, including Tulip Town.

Easter Weekend will be Easter egg hunts for kids and adults and special photo opportunities.

The Kids Easter Egg Hunt for 10 and under is free with admission. The Adult Easter Egg Hunt is an additional $10.

Tulip Town charges $15 for general admission if you buy tickets online, which includes parking. It’s $20 at the gate. Kids 6-11 are $7 online or $10 at the gate. Ages 5 and under are free.

Tulip Town is located at 15002 Bradshaw Road in Mount Vernon.

