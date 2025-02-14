Mount Vernon police arrest man linked to fatal overdose, illegal firearms

A Mount Vernon man has been arrested in connection with a suspected drug overdose death, according to the Mount Vernon Police Department.

Detectives began investigating the death of a 39-year-old Mount Vernon man on Jan. 21.

During the investigation, officers gathered evidence suggesting that a drug overdose likely caused the man’s death.

As detectives continued their work, they identified a suspect believed to have supplied the drugs to the man.

On Feb. 13, detectives located and arrested the suspect, a 35-year-old man.

During the arrest, officers found him in possession of several different substances believed to be controlled drugs.

The suspect was booked into Skagit County Jail on multiple charges, including controlled substance homicide and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

He was also charged with DUI and reckless endangerment. In addition to those charges, police said he had outstanding warrants for unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.

Authorities have not released the names of the suspect or the deceased as the investigation continues.





