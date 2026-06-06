What’s new this year for the South Lake Union Farmers Market in Seattle

SEATTLE — Saturday is the opening of the reimagined South Lake Union Farmers Market.

It runs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

There will be a ceremonial ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m.

Starting this year, the market will operate as an official ‘Washington State Certified Farmers Market.’ It will feature more than 100 vendors across two city blocks, including 20–30 Washington farmers, local food producers, artisans, and makers.

The market is located at 6th Ave. between Lenora St. and Bell St. next to The Spheres in South Lake Union.

The market is expanding to a June-through-Thanksgiving season, giving people more time to shop local.

Free all-day parking will be available in five nearby Amazon garages.

EBT/SNAP, WIC/Senior FMNP, Fresh Bucks, SNAP Market Match, as well as credit/debit cards are accepted at this market.

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