Mount St. Helens: 45th anniversary of the deadliest volcanic eruption in U.S. history

By KIRO 7 News Staff
SKAMANIA COUNTY, Wash. — Sunday, May 18 marks 45 years since the disastrous eruption of Mount St. Helens.

Fifty-seven people were killed and it remains the deadliest volcanic eruption in U.S. history.

At 8:32 a.m. on May 18, 1980, an earthquake triggered the largest landslide in recorded history, setting off massive explosions blasting rocks, ash, volcanic gas and steam upward and outward.

An 80,000-foot plume of ash darkened skies even hundreds of miles from the volcano, and the eruption destroyed hundreds of homes and leveled 185 miles of highway.

The lateral blast took off the top 1,300 feet of the volcano. Winds blew 520 million tons of ash across the country.

What we’ve learned

The disaster gave scientists a way to develop monitoring tools, improving their ability to predict eruptions and save lives.

Scientists expect Mount St. Helens to probably erupt again this century.

In the last few decades, satellite technology has improved dramatically, helping scientists detect movements in the Earth.

A team of researchers started an imaging experiment in 2019 to determine how magma gets to the surface.

A United States Geological Survey study shows Washington has four high-threat volcanoes.

The only state with more is Alaska, which has five.

Mount St. Helens has the second-highest overall threat level of any volcano studied. Mount Rainier comes right behind it, then Glacier Peak and Mount Baker.

PHOTOS: Memories of Mount St. Helens over the years

The Victims (as reported by The Columbian)

  1. Reid Turner Blackburn, 27, Vancouver
  2. Wallace Norwood Bowers, 41, Winlock
  3. Joel K. Colten, 29, Wyncote, Pa.
  4. Ronald Lee Conner, 43, Tacoma
  5. Terry A. Crall, 21, Longview
  6. Clyde Andrew Croft, 37, Roy
  7. Ellen Dill, 53, Kirkland
  8. Robert William (Bill) Dill, 61, Kirkland
  9. Arlene H. Edwards, 37, Portland
  10. Jolene H. Edwards, 19, Portland
  11. Bruce Edward Faddis, 26, Sisters, Ore.
  12. James F. Fitzgerald Jr., 32, Puyallup
  13. Thomas G. Gadwa, 35, Montesano
  14. Allen R. Handy, 34, Puyallup
  15. Paul Hiatt
  16. David A. Johnston, 30, Menlo Park, Calif.
  17. Day Andrew Karr, 11, Renton
  18. Day Bradley Karr, 37, Renton
  19. Michael Murray Karr, 9, Renton
  20. Bob M. Kasewater, 39, Portland
  21. Christy Liann Killian, 20, Vader
  22. John G. Killian, 20, Vader
  23. Harold (Butch) Kirkpatrick, 33, Newberg, Ore.
  24. Joyce M. Kirkpatrick, 33, Newberg, Ore.
  25. Robert E. Landsburg, 48, Portland
  26. Robert Lynds, 25, Kelso
  27. Gerald O. Martin, 64, Concrete
  28. Jose A. Dias Miranda, 33, Mount Angel, Ore.
  29. Jerome Lloyd Moore, 45, Kelso
  30. Keith A. Moore, 37, Mossyrock
  31. Shirley A. Moore, 49, Kelso
  32. Kevin Christopher Morris (Siebold), 7, Olympia
  33. Michelle Lea Morris, 9, Olympia
  34. Edward Joseph Murphy, 62, Renton
  35. Eleanor Jeanne Murphy, 57, Renton
  36. Donald R. Parker, 45, Westport, Ore.
  37. Jean Isabell Parker, 56, Portland
  38. Natalie Allison Parker, 50, Westport, Ore.
  39. Richard A. Parker, 28, Shelton
  40. William Paul Parker, 46, Portland
  41. Merlin James Pluard, 60, Toledo
  42. Ruth Kathleen Pluard, 56, Toledo
  43. Fred D. Rollins, 58, Hawthorne, Calif.
  44. Margery Ellen Rollins, 52, Hawthorne, Calif.
  45. Paul F. Schmidt, 29, Silverton, Ore.
  46. Barbara Lea Seibold, 33, Olympia
  47. Ronald Dale Seibold, 41, Olympia
  48. Donald James Selby, 48, Everett
  49. Evlanty V. Sharipoff, 41, Mount Angel, Ore.
  50. Leonty V. Skorohodoff, 30, Mount Angel, Ore.
  51. Dale Thayer, 36, Kelso
  52. Harry R. Truman, 83, Spirit Lake
  53. James S.Tute, 56, Mission, British Columbia
  54. Velvetia (Velvet) Tute, 52, Mission, B.C.
  55. Karen Marie Varner, 21, Longview
  56. Beverly C. Wetherald, 34, Portland
  57. Klaus Zimmerman, 27, Spokane

