Mount St. Helens: 45th anniversary of the deadliest volcanic eruption in U.S. history

SKAMANIA COUNTY, Wash. — Sunday, May 18 marks 45 years since the disastrous eruption of Mount St. Helens.

Fifty-seven people were killed and it remains the deadliest volcanic eruption in U.S. history.

At 8:32 a.m. on May 18, 1980, an earthquake triggered the largest landslide in recorded history, setting off massive explosions blasting rocks, ash, volcanic gas and steam upward and outward.

An 80,000-foot plume of ash darkened skies even hundreds of miles from the volcano, and the eruption destroyed hundreds of homes and leveled 185 miles of highway.

The lateral blast took off the top 1,300 feet of the volcano. Winds blew 520 million tons of ash across the country.

What we’ve learned

The disaster gave scientists a way to develop monitoring tools, improving their ability to predict eruptions and save lives.

Scientists expect Mount St. Helens to probably erupt again this century.

In the last few decades, satellite technology has improved dramatically, helping scientists detect movements in the Earth.

A team of researchers started an imaging experiment in 2019 to determine how magma gets to the surface.

A United States Geological Survey study shows Washington has four high-threat volcanoes.

The only state with more is Alaska, which has five.

Mount St. Helens has the second-highest overall threat level of any volcano studied. Mount Rainier comes right behind it, then Glacier Peak and Mount Baker.

The Victims (as reported by The Columbian)

Reid Turner Blackburn, 27, Vancouver Wallace Norwood Bowers, 41, Winlock Joel K. Colten, 29, Wyncote, Pa. Ronald Lee Conner, 43, Tacoma Terry A. Crall, 21, Longview Clyde Andrew Croft, 37, Roy Ellen Dill, 53, Kirkland Robert William (Bill) Dill, 61, Kirkland Arlene H. Edwards, 37, Portland Jolene H. Edwards, 19, Portland Bruce Edward Faddis, 26, Sisters, Ore. James F. Fitzgerald Jr., 32, Puyallup Thomas G. Gadwa, 35, Montesano Allen R. Handy, 34, Puyallup Paul Hiatt David A. Johnston, 30, Menlo Park, Calif. Day Andrew Karr, 11, Renton Day Bradley Karr, 37, Renton Michael Murray Karr, 9, Renton Bob M. Kasewater, 39, Portland Christy Liann Killian, 20, Vader John G. Killian, 20, Vader Harold (Butch) Kirkpatrick, 33, Newberg, Ore. Joyce M. Kirkpatrick, 33, Newberg, Ore. Robert E. Landsburg, 48, Portland Robert Lynds, 25, Kelso Gerald O. Martin, 64, Concrete Jose A. Dias Miranda, 33, Mount Angel, Ore. Jerome Lloyd Moore, 45, Kelso Keith A. Moore, 37, Mossyrock Shirley A. Moore, 49, Kelso Kevin Christopher Morris (Siebold), 7, Olympia Michelle Lea Morris, 9, Olympia Edward Joseph Murphy, 62, Renton Eleanor Jeanne Murphy, 57, Renton Donald R. Parker, 45, Westport, Ore. Jean Isabell Parker, 56, Portland Natalie Allison Parker, 50, Westport, Ore. Richard A. Parker, 28, Shelton William Paul Parker, 46, Portland Merlin James Pluard, 60, Toledo Ruth Kathleen Pluard, 56, Toledo Fred D. Rollins, 58, Hawthorne, Calif. Margery Ellen Rollins, 52, Hawthorne, Calif. Paul F. Schmidt, 29, Silverton, Ore. Barbara Lea Seibold, 33, Olympia Ronald Dale Seibold, 41, Olympia Donald James Selby, 48, Everett Evlanty V. Sharipoff, 41, Mount Angel, Ore. Leonty V. Skorohodoff, 30, Mount Angel, Ore. Dale Thayer, 36, Kelso Harry R. Truman, 83, Spirit Lake James S.Tute, 56, Mission, British Columbia Velvetia (Velvet) Tute, 52, Mission, B.C. Karen Marie Varner, 21, Longview Beverly C. Wetherald, 34, Portland Klaus Zimmerman, 27, Spokane

