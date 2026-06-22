Mount Rainier National Park officials remember ranger who died while rescuing climbers

ASHFORD, Wash. — Mount Rainier National Park is honoring a ranger who died 14 years ago during a rescue.

On June 21, 2012, climbing ranger Nick Hall fell to his death during the rescue of four climbers on the upper slopes of Mount Rainier.

“In his four years at Mount Rainier, Nick helped rescue numerous injured, stranded, and lost climbers with courage, confidence, and a commitment to help his fellow adventurers,” Mount Rainier NP officials wrote on their Facebook page.

Park officials said Hall worked as a climbing ranger during the summer and worked as a ski patroller at Stevens Pass during the winter.

“Though he had a quiet and stoic demeanor, he was quick to smile and Nick’s joy and comfort in the outdoors was contagious and an inspiration. Nick’s loss had a profound impact on his family, friends, and colleagues, and on the park and National Park Service as a whole. We continue to honor his memory and his love for Mount Rainier National Park,” park officials wrote.

A memorial dedicated to Hall, and others who have lost their life in service of the park, is located at the Longmire Stewardship Campground, next to the community building.

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