Coming this week: Rollercoaster weather in western WA

It should be an interesting week to watch the weather here in western Washington....a mini heatwave for the first part of the week and rainy, cool weather to end the week.

The weather pattern for the next few days is shaping up to deliver much warmer-than-average temperatures across western Washington.

An area of high pressure will build over the region and cut off chances for rain for most of this coming week.

The high-pressure system will turn off the natural cooling wind from the Pacific Ocean and allow the temperatures to soar 10 to 20 degrees above average through Wednesday.

The average high for this time of year is 72 degrees in Seattle. We should hit the upper 80s degrees tomorrow, Tuesday and Wednesday.

As the weather remains rain-free, the dry conditions we have seen for the past 2 weeks will continue to bring high fire danger to the state.

Several fires have already broken out in eastern Washington and the fuel for fires across the state (dry vegetation) is in place. Use plenty of caution outdoors with fire!

The long-range outlook for the end of the week calls for a much different pattern to set up by Thursday, June 25. The high-pressure system from Monday will break down and allow a cold front to move in from the northwest on Friday.

The front should manage to bring some welcome rain to the area on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will drop off as the front moves through. High temperatures will only be in the 60s by next weekend.

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