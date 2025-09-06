Mount Rainier National Park forced to close trails due to wildfire threat

MOUNT RAINER NATIONAL PARK — Mount Rainer National Park announced that it will close hiking trails because of smoke from nearby wildfires.

Heavy smoke from the nearby Wildcat Fire has caused hazardous air quality across the park.

The Wildcat fire is located outside the park, just east of the U.S. Forest Service - Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, and has grown to 6,696 acres since Friday.

The park has closed the Naches Peak Loop Trail, Pacific Crest Trail, Shriner Peak Trail, Deer Creek Trailhead and Owyhigh Lakes Trailhead at the southern access.

They said the Deer Creek Camp from the Owyhigh Lakes Trail, Eastside Trail, and Owyhigh Lakes Trailhead from the northern access will remain open.

SR 123, which has been open with limited traffic due to construction, is closed until further notice between Cayuse Pass and Stevens Canyon Road.

The park is asking that visitors with sensitivities to air quality review the smoke forecast here and adjust outdoor activities for safety.

©2025 Cox Media Group