Mount Baker Highway will close for 5 days as crews repair flood damage

By KIRO 7 News Staff
State Route 546, the Mount Baker Highway, will close for 5 days next week as crews repair damage from December’s flooding.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), crews are repairing a culvert and a section of the roadway damaged during flooding and debris.

WSDOT says the Mount Baker Highway will close at 6 a.m. Monday, February 2, near O’Keefe Creek (MP 43) east of Glacier.

Crews expect to reopen the highway late Friday afternoon, February 6.

