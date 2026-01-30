Mount Baker Highway will close for 5 days as crews repair flood damage

State Route 546, the Mount Baker Highway, will close for 5 days next week as crews repair damage from December’s flooding.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), crews are repairing a culvert and a section of the roadway damaged during flooding and debris.

WSDOT says the Mount Baker Highway will close at 6 a.m. Monday, February 2, near O’Keefe Creek (MP 43) east of Glacier.

Crews expect to reopen the highway late Friday afternoon, February 6.

FIVE-DAY SR 542 CLOSURE

The Mount Baker Hwy will close at 6 am Mon (2/2) for 5 days near O'Keefe Creek (MP 43) east of Glacier.



We will repair a culvert and section of roadway damaged during flooding and debris in December. We expect to reopen SR 542 late Fri afternoon (2/6). pic.twitter.com/O0brF5myOO — WSDOT North (@wsdot_north) January 29, 2026

©2026 Cox Media Group