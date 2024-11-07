Motorcyclist killed in Tacoma high-speed crash

TACOMA, Wash. — A motorcyclist was killed in a high-speed crash on a busy highway in the South Tacoma area.

According to Tacoma Police, at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the driver was speeding on Pacific Avenue near 48th when he lost control and dumped the bike.

The driver was thrown from the motorcycle and then hit by a car. He died from his injuries.

Forensic and accident investigators responded.

The highway was closed for several hours while investigators collected evidence.

