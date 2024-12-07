Motorcyclist killed in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood

SEATTLE, Wash. — A 29-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood.

Seattle police say a sedan hit the motorcyclist on West Nickerson Street around 2:30 p.m. Friday near 8th Avenue West.

Despite all life-saving measures, the motorcyclist died.

Police determined that a resident in the area driving a sedan entered into the roadway eastbound onto West Nickerson Street and collided into the motorcyclist that was traveling westbound.

The driver of the sedan wasn’t hurt.

Police say he cooperated with authorities and no arrest has been made.

The circumstances leading up to the collision are under investigation.

