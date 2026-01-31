Motorcyclist injured in Snohomish County hit-and-run

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is asking for the public’s help in finding a hit-and-run driver from an incident on Friday night in Lake Stickney.

A motorcyclist was hit and injured near Airport Road and Admiralty Way.

Authorities describe the suspect’s car as a dark grey sedan with damage on the driver’s side bumper, which could be fully missing.

The injured rider was brought to Providence Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, SCSO said.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information to call their tip line at 425-388-3845.

