Motorcyclist dies in Snohomish highway crash

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — A motorcyclist died in a crash along State Route 2 in Snohomish on Saturday night.

According to Snohomish County Fire District #4, crews responded to multiple 911 reports of a motorcycle crash on the off-ramp to SR 9 from SR 2 eastbound at around 9 p.m.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) reports that the motorcyclist lost control before crashing.

Rescuers reportedly performed CPR on the scene for 15 minutes, but were unable to revive the motorcyclist, a 67-year-old man from Snohomish.

He was wearing a helmet, WSP confirmed.

