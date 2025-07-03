Motorcyclist dies in late-night crash with Jeep in Lynnwood, deputies say

A motorcyclist died late Tuesday night after crashing into a Jeep in Lynnwood, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives with the Collision Investigation Unit responded around 11:14 p.m. on July 1 to a fatal two-vehicle crash in the 12300 block of Beverly Park Road.

Investigators say a Jeep was turning left out of a parking lot onto Beverly Park Road when it crossed into the path of a motorcycle.

The bike collided with the front left side of the Jeep.

Deputies arrived and found the motorcycle rider, a 46-year-old man, dead at the scene.

Detectives are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash, but say speed may have been a factor on the part of the motorcycle rider.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the man and determine his official cause and manner of death.

