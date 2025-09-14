Motorcyclist dies in King County crash; troopers search for hit-and-run driver

Washington State Patrol said a motorcyclist died in a multi-vehicle crash late Saturday on southbound State Route 509 near Meyers Way, and detectives are asking for witnesses to come forward.

WSP communications received 911 calls around 11:40 p.m. Sept. 13 reporting a serious collision in King County.

Troopers determined two cars and one motorcycle were involved. The motorcycle rider died at the scene.

According to investigators, a white passenger car was being driven erratically before it struck the motorcycle, throwing the rider.

A gray vehicle then hit the motorcycle.

The driver believed to have caused the crash exited to Meyers Way and did not stay, WSP said.

Detectives collected vehicle parts at the scene and believe the suspect car’s bumper was originally metallic blue and had been painted white. WSP said the vehicle likely has damage to both the front and rear.

Anyone who saw the crash or has information that could help identify the driver or vehicle is asked to contact Detective Matthew Gagley at Matthew.Gagley@wsp.wa.gov.

