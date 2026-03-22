Motorcyclist dies in crash near Spanaway

SPANAWAY, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a 36-year-old man on a motorcycle was pronounced dead after a crash early Sunday morning near Spanaway.

A WSP report says the man was headed southbound on State Route 7 near 204th Street Southeast at around 1:15 a.m.

Another car was also driving south in the center lane, made a U-turn, and was hit by the motorcyclist, the report said.

The motorcyclist was killed and the 20-year-old driver of the other car was injured and brought to a local hospital, according to WSP.

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