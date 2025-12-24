Motorcyclist critically injured in crash along SR 7 in Pierce County

SPANAWAY, Wash. — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash along State Route 7 in Pierce County on Tuesday night.

A report from the Washington State Patrol (WSP) states that the motorcyclist — a 21-year-old man from Spanaway — collided with a car along SR-7, near 174th Street South, just before 8 p.m.

According to Trooper Watts with the Washington State Patrol, the cause of the collision was speeding too fast for the conditions and failing to yield.

“Both involved drivers are at fault for this collision,” added Trooper Watts.

Pierce County troopers and emergency responders took the motocyclist to the hospital with serious injuries. Later, Trooper Watts said that the rider was in critical condition.

The driver of the car, a 29-year-old man from Tacoma, was uninjured.

The roadway was blocked for two and a half hours.

