Motive remains unclear after woman stabbed multiple times on Redmond trail

REDMOND, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A 50-year-old woman is recovering after she was stabbed multiple times Saturday morning.

She told police she was walking along the Bear Creek Trail near Redmond Town Center when she was attacked and stabbed by an unknown man. Police are investigating the motive.

“The motive is unclear,” Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe said. “Investigators continue to canvass the area for video and any potential witnesses that may have seen or heard anything.”

Redmond stabbing reported to 911

Someone in the area called 911 after seeing the attack “in progress,” according to police.

The woman was found on the ground near an office building around 10:45 a.m. on Northeast 72nd Way.

When officers arrived, they began giving her first aid before medics arrived. Medics transported her to a hospital.

Police looking for suspect

The witness said the suspect they spotted leaving the area was possibly white or Asian, about 5′ 9″, with a slim build.

He was wearing a green hoodie or jacket, blue jeans, and a black beanie or hat.

The woman told investigators she did not know the man who attacked her.

“It really comes down to situational awareness. Just be aware of your surroundings, and if something doesn’t seem right, call 911,” Lowe said.

“It’s very unnerving because this is considered a very safe area, Redmond downtown, as well as this trail, so yeah, I’m a little shocked,” said local Raja Lakshmi.

Another woman who uses the trail says she’d like police to post some warnings in the area.

“Something notifying the path users that there was something that occurred and to be on alert and to look out for each other.”

Police are advising the public not to approach anyone who matches the description.

Anyone who does see someone who fits the description, or has information related to the attack, should immediately call 911.

This story was originally published on January 24, 2026. It has been updated and republished since then.

Contributing: Tom Brock and James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio

