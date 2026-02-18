Mother and son reported missing, last seen in Seattle

SEATTLE — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has issued an endangered missing person alert for a mother and son who were last seen on February 14 in Seattle.

30-year-old Madeline Marinkovich and 4-year-old Dominik Mainkovich-Easterling from Friday Harbor were last seen at the Seattle King Street Station.

WSP says they may be heading to Northern California but Madline does not have permission to take Doninik out of Washington.

Madeline is described as five feet, five inches tall, at 110 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Dominik is three feet, five inches tall with blonde hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing a blue Hot Wheels t-shirt and a blue plaid shirt or coat.

WSP asks if you see either of them to call 911.

Endangered Missing Person Advisory (EMPA) - Marinkovich-Easterling - Friday Harbor, WA pic.twitter.com/dXD3siXlTV — WSP Missing Person Alerts (@WSPMissingPers1) February 18, 2026

