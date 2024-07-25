Mother arrested in 2023 death of newborn in Ballard

SEATTLE — The King County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing a case against a woman who allegedly abandoned her newborn in Ballard after giving birth in 2023. The child was later found dead.

The baby’s body was first found by a man on Feb. 19, 2023. after he left the Ballard Sunday Market. The body was in some bushes near a parking lot in the 5300 block of Shilshole Avenue West.

According to court documents the man did not immediately call 911 because he said he didn’t want to wait around and there was nothing he could do. He instead decided to report it online.

When the man found he couldn’t report a dead human body online, he instead reported it on the “dead animal” tab. Three days later Seattle Animal Control responded.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office said that maternal drug abuse and preterm birth were contributing factors to the baby’s death. However, they couldn’t determine if the child was stillborn or had taken a ‘breath of life.’

Detectives later tracked down the mother who said she had given birth where the baby was found.

According to court documents the mother said her baby made noises for 2-4 minutes. She said, “The baby made little noises that I had never heard before.” She said they were like a small animal or a dog or cat.

The woman went on to say she was in distress the entire time and did attempt to flag down several vehicles for help, one was a police car.

The woman says she stayed with the baby 4-5 hours before leaving the baby in the bushes and taking the bus to a friend’s home.

The 41-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday and made her first appearance in King County Superior Court on Wednesday.

The court found probable cause for Second Degree Manslaughter, Reckless Endangerment and Unlawful Disposal of Human Remains. Bail was set at $150,000. A charging decision could come on Friday.

