Bullet pierced a Greenwood home, inches from where baby was sleeping

SEATTLE — A home in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood was struck by gunfire on Saturday, with bullets landing mere inches from where a six-week-old baby was sleeping.

Neighbors report an increase in gun violence, claiming four shooting incidents in the past 72 hours, two of which police have confirmed.

The incident Saturday morning occurred near North 98th Street and Linden Avenue North.

The homeowner told us his surveillance cameras captured video showing men ducking behind a car and then firing as an SUV drove past.

Some of the shots hit his home, including near the window where his six-week-old baby was sleeping.

“I could have lost my six-week-old beautiful baby boy,” Jake, the homeowner, told KIRO 7. “I haven’t, I can’t, I’m unwilling to process that.”

He hasn’t had time. Jake, who asked us not to share his last name, told us he heard gunfire three more times in the following two nights.

Peter Orr, a nearby resident who oversees a block watch in the area, echoed concerns about the gun violence.

He stated he “lost track” of the number of shots heard on Sunday night, estimating it was “almost 20.”

Orr has started filming the aftermath of shootings and found more than a dozen shell casings after an earlier shooting this month.

“I try not to talk at length with my kids about it,” Orr said. “I don’t want them to freak out. I tell them, you’re safe back here. Deep inside, I think we’ve got to do something about this before I can’t tell them that anymore.”

Both Jake and Orr believe the increase in crime is a spillover effect of the sex trade along Aurora Avenue.

“We love our neighbors, we love this city, but the city’s not taking care of us. We feel abandoned,” Jake said.

He told KIRO 7 he has tried reaching out to public officials for help, but a majority have not replied.

“I want a safer city,” he said. “I want safer streets. I want to be able to feel like I can go to bed and not wake up to gunshots. I want the city to actually name the problem, which is Aurora.”

KIRO 7 reached out to Seattle Police, City Attorney Erika Evans and District Five Councilmember Deborah Juarez, who represents Greenwood. We asked each what they are doing about the violence. We are still waiting for a response.

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