‘Most dangerous driver in WA’ arrested for 29th time after 135 mph wrong-way chase

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A 14-time convicted felon appeared before a judge Tuesday for allegedly leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase through Thurston and King counties.

The suspect, Andrey Lupulyak, is known by local law enforcement as likely “the most dangerous driver in the state.” Lupulyak faces several charges, including vehicular homicide DUI, possession of stolen property, burglary, forgery, attempting to elude, possession of a stolen vehicle, and vehicular assault. He has an active felony escape warrant for failing to comply after a vehicular homicide conviction.

The Lacey Police Department was called to a vehicle prowl in progress on Aug. 30. The victim of the car prowl told officers the suspect fled in a BMW SUV. When the Lacey Police Department tried to stop the car, the driver fled at a high rate of speed. The traffic stop was quickly terminated for safety reasons.

“A few minutes later, I observed the vehicle traveling 90 mph in a 35 mph zone on College Street and I initiated a pursuit,” Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders stated. “The pursuit traveled north on I-5 at speeds of 135 mph until the driver got onto I-5 backwards, heading 120 mph in the oncoming lanes of I-5. I terminated and paralleled the vehicle on I-5 from the correct side of the freeway. The driver was able to get away as there was no air support available anywhere in western Washington at the time.”

A few minutes later, a deputy with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect in the BMW once again. He persuaded, and Lupulyak fled again. The pursuing deputy crashed into the ditch at the Sleater Kinney off-ramp, suffering no injuries in the crash.

Another pursuit ensued, this time with Washington State Patrol (WSP) assisting the sheriff’s department. The pursuing law enforcement officers reached speeds of up to 135 mph before ending the pursuit in favor of WSP deploying aircraft to track the suspect.

Lupulyak arrested for 29th time

“Despite no police cars pursuing the suspect, he continued to blow through busy intersections at 90-100 mph,” Sanders wrote. “WSP’s airplane Smokey tracked the suspect as they parked near their house. When two troopers closed in, the suspect rammed a squad car then fled on foot before falling and being tackled by a trooper.”

In addition to 14 felony convictions, Lupulyak also has 10 misdemeanor convictions. He was finally brought back into custody for the 29th time.

“During a search incident to arrest, the suspect had what we suspect to be methamphetamine and fentanyl in his possession,” Sanders said. “It is truly astounding that this individual is still out wreaking havoc on our roadways, as it is nothing short of a miracle that he didn’t commit his second DUI vehicular homicide tonight.”

