Mosquitos test positive for West Nile virus in Grant County

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Mosquitos collected from the Moses Lake area tested positive for West Nile virus earlier this week.

According to a Grant County Health District press release, the mosquitos were collected during routine testing June 23, 2026. The results were then confirmed June 29.

Grant County Health District urges that it is “possible there could be mosquitos carrying the virus in other areas,” according to the release.

“Mosquitoes are more than just a nuisance; they can carry diseases like West Nile virus,” Amber McCoy, GCHD Investigation & Response Manager, said. “While most people who are infected will not get sick, WNV can cause severe illness. This mosquito season, take steps to keep mosquitoes away from you, your animals, and your home.”

This comes after West Nile virus was reported earlier this month in both Benton County and Yakima County.

That being said, Grant County Health District note there have been “no reports of people or domestic animals infected with West Nile virus in Washington” so far.

They add that if you feel feverish, have “body aches, joint pains, rash, vomiting, diarrhea, and headache,” and been recently bit by a mosquito, then you should contact your doctor immediately, according to the press release.

People aged 60 or older, as well as those with cancer, diabetes, hypertension, or kidney disease are especially at risk.

The best ways to prevent West Nile virus through mosquito bites indoors is to check your windows and doors to make sure they close tight, repair door and window screens, and dump anything that is holding standing water, according to the Grant County.

They also recommend double checking your gutters to see if they’re draining properly and fix outdoor faucets and sprinklers that may be leaking.

When outside, make sure to wear clothes that completely cover your body, use effective mosquito spray, and, if possible, stay inside when it’s dark.

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