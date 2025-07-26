Morgan Wallen Foundation donates $42,000 to middle school in Kent

KENT, Wash. — Country music star Morgan Wallen’s foundation donated over $42,000 to Mill Creek Middle School in Kent for new musical equipment.

In a release from the Kent School District, students at Mill Creek Middle School faced barriers to accessing instruments and private music lessons.

In 2023, Kent Elementary School applied for a music grant for their mariachi band, and it helped to show the broader needs across the school district.

“We had an opportunity to advocate not just for what we needed—but for the students who work so hard and deserve the best,” said Orchestra Director and Music Department Curriculum Leader Yekaterina “Katia” Velit. “Some of our instruments are over 60 years old. We have students sharing instruments that didn’t even hold a tune,” Velit said.

“Morgan Wallen didn’t just give us money, he gave our students the belief that their art, their effort, and their future matter,” Velit continued.

In addition to providing grants for music programs around the country, the Morgan Wallen Foundation also donates funds for school sports and supplies meals for communities in need.

Wallen started the Seattle leg of his tour playing at Lumen Field on July 25 and 26.

