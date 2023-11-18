More uncounted ballots found in out-of-service mailbox, this time in Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The U.S. Postal Service delivered an additional 37 ballots in Pierce County that had been mistakenly dropped off in out-of-service mailboxes.

Officials tell us all of these new ballots will still be counted.

This comes just two days after 85 uncounted ballots were found inside a mailbox in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. That one was similarly out of service, but postal officials say the warning signs on the box were repeatedly taken down.

That’s had Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobb calling for changes.

“This deeply unsettling and potentially disenfranchising situation requires immediate attention and improvement so it never happens again,” he said in a letter to the USPS. “Our voters must be able to trust that every ballot put into a USPS mailbox will be delivered and counted.”









