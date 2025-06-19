More than a dozen rescued in Hood Canal during spot shrimp season opener, officials say

Windy weather and swift currents prompted dozens of emergency calls in Hood Canal on June 17, leading to multiple marine rescues during the spot shrimp fishery opener, according to Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police.

Fish and Wildlife officers were already on patrol in Marine Area 12 for the start of the short and popular shrimping season when the distress calls started coming in.

WDFW said officers worked with county deputies and the U.S. Coast Guard to help more than a dozen people, including rescuing stranded boaters, towing vessels, and assisting others who had run into trouble in the choppy water.

Officials said gusty winds and changing currents can quickly turn calm conditions into hazardous ones.

Hood Canal, part of the larger Puget Sound system, is known for its strong tidal exchanges, particularly during maximum ebb tides.

“Knowing the current and future weather conditions will help to avoid unforeseen risky situations,” the department said in a statement.

Boaters were reminded to wear life jackets and make sure they are properly equipped before heading out.

Safety equipment recommendations include a first aid kit, depth sounder, GPS, and a VHF radio, since cell phone coverage may be limited in remote areas.

Mariners are also urged to check tide and weather forecasts, let someone know where they’re going, and avoid venturing out in unfamiliar waters alone.

WDFW thanked the Mason County, Jefferson County, and Kitsap County sheriff’s offices, along with the U.S. Coast Guard, for partnering in the response and patrol efforts in Hood Canal during the fishery opener.

For more information on how to plan a safe marine trip, including how to navigate currents and tides, WDFW encourages the public to visit: https://bit.ly/3ZGJcTw.

