More than 60 shots fired, woman injured in West Seattle shooting

SEATTLE — A West Seattle neighborhood turned into a warzone overnight as more than 60 shots were fired in just seconds, sending a woman to the hospital and leaving cars and homes with bullet holes. SPD is looking for at least two suspects.

The shooting happened near the corner of Sylvan Way and High Point Drive in the High Point neighborhood just after 11 p.m., Wednesday night.

“It sounded like Chinese New Year because they were so rapid,” Nick Skinner, whose car was struck by a bullet, said. “It was just spraying everywhere.”

The shooting brought a swarm of police officers to the area. The suspected shooters left the area before investigators arrived.

According to SPD, a woman was in her car when it happened and was shot in the arm. She was rushed to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

“A woman got hit, two houses got hit, our car got hit,” Skinner said.

Thankfully, no one else was injured, though neighbors spent the day surveying the damage to their homes and cars.

“What happened last night is far too much,” Detective Eric Munoz with the Seattle Police Department said.

Munoz told KIRO 7 it is not yet clear what led up to the shooting or whether the victim knew the shooters.

“We are going to put a lot of resources into this investigation and make sure we find the shooters and hold them accountable,” he said. “This does not need to be happening in our community.”

Neighbors said the area has seen an uptick in crime. They want to know why this happened and who is responsible.

“I don’t understand why anybody would just shoot to shoot,” Skinner said.

Seattle police could not share any information on the suspects. Anyone who knows about the shooting is asked to call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

©2026 Cox Media Group