More than 55,000 pounds of blueberries recalled over Listeria contamination

More than 55,000 pounds of blueberries from an Oregon company have been recalled due to possible contamination with disease-causing bacteria, Listeria monocytogenes.

The Oregon Potato Company initially issued a recall for 55,689 pounds of its IQF Blueberry on Feb. 12, which were distributed in Washington, Oregon, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Canada, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Products labeled as serious health risk

The FDA upgraded the recall to Class I on Tuesday, labeling the contaminated product a serious health risk that could lead to death.

Oregon Potato Company’s blueberries were not directly sold to customers in retail stores but were distributed to several impacted states in 30-pound cardboard cases and 14,000-pound totes.

The FDA urged anyone who may have gotten sick from the product or another food product to call its Main Emergency Number at (888) 723-3366 or complete an electronic Voluntary MedWatch form.

What is Listeria?

Listeriosis is a severe infection most commonly caused by eating food contaminated with Listeria bacteria. An estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year, and approximately 260 die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms in individuals who are not pregnant typically include fever, muscle aches, and fatigue. Headache, stiff joints, confusion, loss of balance, and seizures are also symptoms of the Listeria bacteria. Listeria can also cause pregnancy loss, premature birth, and serious illness or even death among newborns.

Listeria bacteria can cause sickness up to 70 days after contaminated food or drink has been consumed, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

