More than 30 people charged in connection with UW building takeover during pro-Palestinian protest

More than 30 people have been charged in connection with last year’s occupation of the University of Washington’s (UW) Interdisciplinary Engineering Building during a pro-Palestinian protest.

Thirty-three people are charged with misdemeanor criminal trespassing. But based on the evidence, prosecutors said they cannot determine who caused the damage, so they can only file misdemeanor charges.

“Trespassing in a building is not enough to also make you guilty of a felony. You’ve got to show additional elements that we can’t show with the admissible evidence right now,” Casey McNerthney, a spokesperson for the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, told KIRO Newsradio. “If we could show exactly who caused the damage, then we would be looking at a felony case.”

The offense carries a potential penalty of up to a year in jail and significant fines.

Pro-Palestinian protesters occupied the building last May, and authorities said the group caused about $1 million in damage.

Arraignments are scheduled for March 25.\

Group wants UW to cut ties with Boeing

SUPER UW claimed responsibility for the takeover in May. The organization wants the university to stop receiving any funding or donations from Boeing.

“Return any existing donations, financial investments, and eliminate all other material ties to Boeing,” SUPER UW stated. “Prohibit Boeing executives and employees from teaching classes or having any influence over curriculum.”

Boeing, in addition to being one of the premier airplane manufacturers in the world, is one of the largest defense companies in the U.S. UW has previously stated that its relationship with Boeing dates back “more than a century.”

