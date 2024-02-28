More than 200 Expedia employees to be laid off this spring

SEATTLE — Workers at Seattle-based online travel company Expedia will soon be out of a job.

The company notified the Washington Employment Security Department this week that it will lay off 208 employees starting May 1.

The news comes on the heels of Expedia’s announcement on Monday that it was trimming nearly 9%, or 1,500 people, from its global workforce.

Geekwire reports the cuts will be mainly in its product and technology division.

The cuts are part of the company’s plan to reorganize.

Two weeks ago, Expedia revealed its CEO, Peter Kern, would be stepping down in May.

