More than 1,500 dead fish to be released in Washington river

WASHINGTON — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Washington wildlife is about to get a nutrient boost.

The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and Tri-State Steelheaders, a nonprofit working to restore native fish species, will be distributing more than 1,500 adult salmon carcasses in southeast Washington’s Tucannon River, according to a news release from WDFW.

The carcasses, many weighing 20 to 30 pounds, were previously used for hatchery spawning and will now help replenish the river’s food chain.

“Spawned this fall at Lyons Ferry Fish Hatchery, the carcasses will enhance nutrients in the waterway for the benefit of other fish and wildlife,” the release stated.

Salmon carcasses help maintain healthy habitat

Aquatic insects and other species that young salmon, steelhead, and fish eat will be able to feast on the carcasses as a way of recycling.

“Historically, salmon and steelhead provided these important nutrients by returning in large numbers to the rivers to spawn, die, and decay,” WDFW fish biologist Michael Gallinat explained via the release. “In recent years, though, too few salmon and steelhead have returned to the Tucannon River to provide the necessary nutrients to maintain a productive food web. This work will help to do just that.”

WDFW noted the method of releasing hatchery carcasses to enhance nutrients has been used for decades in Washington. The agency added that studies have shown dispersing dead salmon helps maintain a healthy salmon habitat.

Follow Julia Dallas on X. Read her stories here. Submit news tips here.

©2026 Cox Media Group