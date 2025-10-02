MoPop tackles 50 years of Seahawks history

SEATTLE — Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture – MoPop – is celebrating 50 years of Seahawks football in the Emerald City.

The museum opened an exhibit called ‘Seahawks 50: a Legacy in Blue and Green.’

The pop-up display showcases four iconic jerseys and helmets.

“These pieces aren’t just fabric and foam—they’re a visual testament to the team’s commitment to performance, culture, and innovation,” the museum shared in a news release.

From Shaun Alexander’s Pacific Blue jersey to Russell Wilson’s College Navy helmet, each piece reflects the team’s evolution.

The exhibit first opened in April and fans have until January 1, 2026 to check it out.

Also – the museum says a new Marshawn Lynch jersey has joined the Super Bowl XLVIII artifacts in the Massive” The Power of Pop Culture exhibition.

You can learn more about it here.

The Seahawks will have their 50th Season Celebration on Sunday when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. You can watch the game on KIRO 7 News.

©2025 Cox Media Group