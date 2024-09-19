A ‘mooving’ story: Amelia the partially blind cow gets a new prosthetic leg

RENTON, Wash. — The future of veterinary prosthetics is being tested at a local animal sanctuary.

Sammamish Animal Sanctuary is a non-profit that provides forever homes to barnyard animals who have been abused, neglected, and unwanted.

Of the dozens of residents, Amelia the cow may be one of the most resilient.

She is a partially blind cow with mobility issues that stem from an infection she had as a calf.

This week she received a new prosthetic leg from Infinite Technologies in Virginia, to help her get around without pain.

The sanctuary says it wasn’t an easy process to find the right one.

It was several weeks of trial and error and a lot of broken prosthetics, but she finally has the right fit.

You can see it for yourself if you visit Amelia and her friends at the Sammamish Animal Sanctuary.

It’s open Tuesday through Sunday.

The sanctuary is free to visit, but it does accept donations to help care for the animals.

You can book an appointment here.

©2024 Cox Media Group