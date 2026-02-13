Monday at 6:45AM - The cost of commuting

Driving around the Puget Sound area is getting more expensive every year.

But is public transit really the better option?

KIRO 7 Traffic Reporter Paola Tristan Arruda is looking into the cost of commuting.

“If you were to take I-405 Northbound from Renton to Bellevue every day, you’d lose about 61 hours in traffic, and that costs a little over $1,100 in lost time,” says Bob Pishue, transportation analyst with INRIX.

KIRO 7 put cars, buses, and trains to the test, timing out one of your major routes on I-5.

