A family was forced to dig a grave for their own seven-week-old son, and now they’re looking for answers.

“We had to literally go over to neighbors’ houses so we could ask for shovels so we could bury him,” the mother told KIRO 7′s Jesse Jones.

Months after the botched funeral, the family asked Jesse to find out who failed their son. Monday on KIRO 7 at 5:30 p.m., he’s heading straight to city hall to figure out who dropped the ball.

©2024 Cox Media Group