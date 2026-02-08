Mom shot while trying to stop attack from daughter’s ex-boyfriend in Snohomish

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

Authorities have arrested a 19-year-old man who reportedly attacked his ex-girlfriend, then shot her mom.

Investigators with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office believe the mom was shot several times Friday morning, as she tried to stop the man from attacking her daughter.

They say the attack took place in mother’s home, in the 7800 block of 206th Dr. S.E. in Snohomish.

Medics transported the 38-year-old mom to Providence Medical Center in Everett.

Her condition has not been released.

Investigators say the woman was trying to help her 17-year-old daughter, who was allegedly being held at gunpoint by the daughter’s ex-boyfriend.

At first, deputies say the daughter tried to disarm the man herself.

That’s when they say the suspect tried to strangle the teen.

Officers say the girl’s mother then intervened, trying to pull the man away from her daughter.

Detectives believe the ex-boyfriend then shot the girl’s mom several times.

The suspect took off.

Snohomish County deputies searched the area with drones and a K9 patrols.

The Monroe and Snohomish Police Departments assisted in the search.

A short time later, Lake Stevens police found and arrested the suspect, as he was driving through that city.

Officers from Lake Stevens asked a judge for a search warrant so they could seize and search his vehicle for evidence.

They arrested the man and booked him into the Snohomish County Jail.

The man is likely facing several counts of assault, domestic violence assault and domestic violence kidnapping.

