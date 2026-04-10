Molly Moon’s ice cream now available at select Taco Time locations

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

Thanks to a new partnership pairing two Pacific Northwest favorites, you can now get bites of Molly Moon’s Homemade Ice Cream with your crispy burrito at Taco Time.

They’re teaming up for a limited time to offer mini cups of ice cream at select Taco Time locations in Western Washington.

They’re offering melted chocolate and churro — a flavor made exclusively for the new partnership.

“Let us know if you love this frosty offering, and we might just serve it all summer long,” Molly Moon’s wrote on social media, referencing the new churro flavor.

The Taco Time locations serving Molly Moon’s “minimoons” are:

Issaquah Gilman — 125 N.W. Gilman Blvd

Bellingham Bakerview — 4100 Arctic Avenue, Bellingham

Renton Fairwood — 14006 S.E. Petrovitsky Road, Renton

Seattle Shoreline — 15010 Aurora Avenue N., Shoreline

Puyallup South Hill — 15802 Meridian E., Puyallup

Redmond — 17140 Redmond Way, Redmond

Everett Rucker — 3805 Rucker Avenue, Everett

Stanwood — 26479 72nd Avenue N.W., Stanwood

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