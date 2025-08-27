Mobster memorabilia: Items from notorious criminals go up for auction

DAVENPORT, Wash. — Items from some of history’s most notorious criminals and crimes are going up for auction in Washington.

On September 10, starting at 9 a.m., Grant Zahajko Auctions will hold a Mob, Gangster, True Crime & Criminal Memorabilia auction, with 223 lots of items.

Some are from the estate of Gordon Pouliot. He was a motorcycle police and patrol officer in Southern Florida in the 1950s-1970s. According to the auction house, he saved some of the items while working in law enforcement and collected others in his travels. All of Pouliot’s items are guaranteed originals and are not reprints, photocopies, or facsimiles.

There are items from Al Capone, “Lucky” Luciano, “Mad Dog” Coll, and more.

The auction will take place live and online in the gallery at 510 Morgan Street in Davenport.

Items in the auction

A “Lucky” Luciano mug shot/fingerprint card, with image from 1931, after his arrest for felony assault in New York. The photo captures Luciano right before he made the Mafia, a rising lieutenant on the threshold of power.

Charles “Lucky” Luciano A a mug shot / fingerprint card for Charles “Lucky” Luciano (Grant Zahajko Auctions)

“Lucky” Luciano’s two-page FBI “rap sheet” from 1936, issued at the time of his conviction for compulsory prostitution, one that sentenced him to 30-50 years in prison.

Al Capone’s original negative and Type II vintage glossy black-and-white photograph of his mug shot, following his arrest in Miami in 1930. The mug shot is important to history because it represents one of the rare surviving law enforcement records of Capone at the height of his power, when he was America’s most famous gangster.

Al Capone photo Original negative and Type IV vintage photo of Al Capone and members of his entourage, taken in the 1930s outside the courthouse in Miami (Grant Zahajko Auctions)

An original Type I photograph of Al Capone’s fingerprint card, taken in Florida in 1930, at the same time his mug shot above was taken.

Capone’s original two-page “rap sheet” from 1941. It is a historical document chronicling a turning point in Capone’s career, showing how law enforcement systematically dismantled his vast empire.

An original negative and Type IV vintage photo of Al Capone and members of his entourage, taken in the 1930s outside the courthouse in Miami.

An original negative of a collage photo showing Jewish-American mobster Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel, Harry “Happy” Maione, Louis “The Duke” Maione, and Joseph Rosen. Siegel was a driving force behind the development of the Las Vegas Strip. He was influential within the Jewish Mob, along with Meyer Lansky.

A mug shot, fingerprint booking card, and records card for Vincent “Mad Dog” Coll, following his arrest for robbery in 1930. Coll was an Irish-American mob hitman in the 1920s and early ‘30s in New York City. He gained some notoriety for the alleged accidental killing of a young child during a mob kidnap attempt.

A collection of 101 original black-and-white photographs apparently from a penal colony in the Salvation Islands of French Guiana, showing what appears to be shock therapy treatment being performed on inmates in the mid-1920s. The photos include an image of the French spy Benjamin Ullmo, who spent 27 years on Devil’s Island.

A highly detailed scale model of a San Quentin prison cell, crafted by its onetime occupant, Morris Solomon, Jr. He was a former handyman in Sacramento who was convicted of four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, and five sexual assaults over the course of a year starting in 1986.

Scale model A scale model of a San Quentin prison cell, crafted by its onetime occupant, Morris Solomon, Jr., an inmate at the prison. (Grant Zahajko Auctions)

A recently discovered group of items pertaining to Plenty Horses, the Sicangu Lakota Indian accused of shooting and killing U.S. Lieutenant Edward Casey. He’d been dispatched to the Rosebud Indian Reservation to act as a peacemaker in the violent days following the massacre at Wounded Knee. At Plenty Horses’ 1891 trial, he was acquitted, as Judge Oliver Shiras determined Casey’s killing to be an act of war, not murder.

Plenty Horses trial photo Mounted photo from Plenty Horses’ trial in 1891, showing Plenty Horses and seven fellow Sicangu Lakotans. (Grant Zahajko Auctions)

A mounted photo from Plenty Horses’ trial, showing Plenty Horses and seven fellow Sicangu Lakotans: He Dog, Jack Red Cloud, Living Bear, Rock Road, White Moon, Bear-That-Lays-Down and Broken Arm.

A cabinet card photo of Plenty Horses, the only one known.

Three items in the auction were gifted by the Sicangu Lakota Indian tribe in appreciation for his defending Plenty Horses pro bono: a pair of beaded moccasins, and two Sioux stone war clubs.

Gifted moccasins Gifted by the Sicangu Lakota Indian tribe to George P. Nock in appreciation for his defending Plenty Horses at trial include this pair of beaded moccasins. (Grant Zahajko Auctions)

Internet bidding is available on the popular platforms: LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, Auctionzip.com, Connect.Invaluable.com, and https://bid.gzauctions.com.

Telephone and absentee bids will be accepted. Register here for absentee bidding: https://www.gzauctions.com/other.html#tab_Absentee

©2025 Cox Media Group