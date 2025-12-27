Missing Poulsbo woman rescued after getting lost in woods on Christmas

POULSBO, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A 63-year-old missing Poulsbo woman who was lost in the woods was safely returned home Friday after a coordinated search effort between several Washington agencies.

On Dec. 25, at approximately 3:30 p.m., a 911 caller reported a woman had disappeared from her home in the 20000 block of Ammon Lane N.W. in unincorporated Poulsbo, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) announced.

K-9, rescue crews aid search for missing Poulsbo woman

Deputies and rescue crews used a drone and search dogs to comb through the area in search of the missing woman.

KCSO, Washington Explorers Search and Rescue, Olympic Mountain Rescue, Kitsap Search Dogs, the Bainbridge Island Police Department, and the Kitsap County Department of Emergency Management aided in the recovery efforts.

At approximately 6:15 p.m., rescue crews heard a voice inside heavy brush near the woman’s residence. Deputies, along with K-9 Whitney from the Bainbridge Island Police Department, began to search the area.

KCSO noted the woman was in a densely vegetated area and was carried to safety by rescue crews.

Poulsbo Fire and Rescue transported the woman to St. Michael’s Medical Center for examination and treatment for hip pain.

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group